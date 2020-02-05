When disaster strikes, remember to stay calm, cool & collected

By: Daniel Otero

Last month as the corona virus began to spread, I could hear the rumblings. All this wave of ‘hysteria’; whether it was through news sources or people just freaking out.

Yes, many things are upsetting about the virus. Take for example, the limitation one has to go outside and enjoy a sunny day at the park. Or go to a restaurant for one’s favourite food. It is an inconvenience, but as I was telling a colleague, “I rather you be bored, than infected!”

Another factor, the illness is easily transmittable; but one thing is important to recognize–a person has a chance of getting it between 0.021 to 0.025%; which means a person has 99.98% chance of recovery. That in itself is a positive inside a country of 1.4 billion people. That is why I love to follow the facts and numbers. Numbers don’t lie! Furthermore, I enjoy following the science. Better to follow the facts than become one of those in the desperation of hearsay and the rumour mill.

Important to consider, the respect for life and lives the virus has taken. Don’t risk it by being selfish, going outside when there is no need. You could get infected. If that is not a problem for you when solo, then fine, but please consider those around you. Follow the experts’ suggestions, they know better and these are implemented for a reason. Stay away from crowded areas, wear a mask (Replace it every four to eight hours and try whenever possible to wear an N-95 mask or any mask for that matter), wash your hands constantly, basically practice good hygiene, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze. Practical advice. Then why take unnecessary risks to try and ‘challenge’ the odds.

If you’re not sure which advice to follow. Because the internet does have fake news and charlatans out there trying to provoke fear and havoc. My teachers in school taught me always to do research on three reliable/credible news sources and compare. In times like these it is important to use common sense and not desperation.

There are many things to be thankful for…

Reason number one: we are alive and kicking. This single statement gives us hope for today, possibly tomorrow and thereafter.

Reason number two: this is not the end of the world. As some people would like to believe, you know, like those who carry posters saying, “The end is nay!” or believe in Nostradamus. Well ladies and gents, it is not! Don’t overreact.

Reason number three: stay positive. Getting down and out depressed won’t help you or anybody around you. Being sad or desperate like the virus is contagious. Avoid it. Therefore, stay calm! Stay positive by reading your favourite book, watching your favourite series, doing your favourite exercise. Even when you have ‘cabin fever’, avoid it by playing card games, keeping distracted or walking from room to room for distraction. Meditate when you feel desperate, like when you want to scream or cry. Only do the latter as a release and once it doesn’t disturb others. We all have our days, but there are more positives in life than negatives. Remember that!

Reason number four: sleep eight-and-half hours. Sleep will help improve your mood. Lack of it will make any person irritable and unhappy. Too much of it, might get you depressed.

Reason number five: try to build a routine to help improve your health and feelings about the situation. If you have food around, internet, you’re staying communicated, there’s a roof over your head, a warm bed to sleep in–hey, you’re luckier than 70% of the people around the world who don’t have that and live in poverty.

To conclude, there are things about the virus and how it was handled since its conception we may not agree with. There is no time for that, there is the present. This is a time for unity-solidarity and to look at the bright side, how it has been contained or quarantined to avoid further spreading. With this in mind, chin-up!

Humanity has the single greatest capacity in bouncing back. From this we surely will!