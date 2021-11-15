26 nations which changed my life (Part II).

26 countries to select, travel & choose from

By: Daniel Otero (Opinion Editorial, part two of the series)

26个国家可供选择、旅游及选择

作者：丹尼尔*奥特罗 （《意见编辑》系列第二部分）

Dublin, Bunratty Castle & Ring of Kerry, Ireland (my third or fourth home in the world)

As touristy as it may sound, Dublin is my city for the Temple Bar District and Trinity College. Trinity being one of the best colleges for education and holding one of the oldest books to date in European history. The Book of Kells is about 1,100 years old.

Driving from east to west (of course, Dublin onward), there is Ennis, Claire, and another place I always enjoyed multiple times was Bunratty Castle. Loved buying the wool sweaters and I remembered quite fondly the horse rides in the rain.

The other place I would recommend is the Ring of Kerry, unique and experience is to enjoy the ancient-Beehive huts and to take a boat ride along the coast and hopefully to see ‘Fungy’, the friendly dolphin. Ireland for me is the land of castles and by the way, it is a good time [always] to have a pint of Guinness, “It’s good for you!” “Cied Mille Failte”, because Ireland is “The Land of One-Thousand Welcomes”.

都柏林，本拉蒂城堡和克里环，爱尔兰（我在世界上的第三或第四个家）

尽管听起来很旅游，都柏林是我的城市圣殿酒吧区和三一学院。 三一学院是最好的教育学院之一，拥有欧洲历史上最古老的书籍之一。 凯尔特人的书大约有1100年的历史。

从东到西（当然，都柏林向前）开车，有埃尼斯，克莱尔，我总是多次享受的另一个地方是Bunratty城堡。 我喜欢买羊毛衫，我记得很喜欢在雨中骑马。

我推荐的另一个地方是克里环，独特的体验是享受古老的蜂箱小屋，沿着海岸乘船游览，希望能看到友好的海豚丰吉。 爱尔兰对我来说是城堡的土地，顺便说一句，这是一个很好的时间[总是]有一品脱吉尼斯，“这对你有好处！“”Cied Mille Failte”，因为爱尔兰是“一千欢迎的土地“。

Shanghai, Beijing & Xi’an, China

If I was to visit China again, I would start with its futurist City, Shanghai. My best impression about this city were the clubs, light years ahead from the rest of China. Loved the Bund, its architecture, and restaurants. Overall, loved the Pearl Oriental Tower (Avoid the Tower’s buffet, there is better food along Shanghai’s backstreets). What I realized about Shanghai was the classiness and the elegance in women who wore the Cheongsam.

For Beijing, it was the dancing clubs, Beijing duck and its monuments. The city is great, but one thing turned me off, the level of pollution. It was never the cold. What attracted me the most, the Great Wall of China and Forbidden City. Simply exhilarating in history and architecture!

Xi’an was impressive for its city walls, Xi’an Museum, and the best part, its Terracotta Warriors. Exquisite and delicate, but in an ancient way! Place to admire, have fun in the Muslim Quarter and eat-up all its yummy foods.

中国上海、北京及西安

如果我再次访问中国，我会从它的未来主义城市上海开始。 我对这个城市最好的印象是俱乐部，比中国其他地方提前了光年。 喜欢外滩，它的建筑和餐馆。 总体来说，喜欢东方明珠塔（避免了塔的自助餐，沿着上海的后街有更好的食物）。 我对上海的认识是穿着旗袍的女性的优雅和优雅。

对于北京来说，它是舞蹈俱乐部，北京烤鸭和它的纪念碑。 这个城市很棒，但有一件事让我失望了，那就是污染程度。 从来都不是寒冷。 最吸引我的是中国的长城和紫禁城。 在历史和建筑中简直令人兴奋！

西安以其城墙、西安博物馆和最好的部分—兵马俑而令人印象深刻。 精致细腻，但以古老的方式！ 欣赏的地方，在穆斯林区玩得开心，吃所有美味的食物。

Budapest, Hungary

One of the most favored and fascinating cities to tour along the Danube. Its beauty is indescribable. It is one of the most underrated cities in Europe and worth a try. In recent years, it is a popular tourist destination to avoid the posh capitals of Europe and go for something equally fancy at an affordable/reasonable price. Budapest doesn’t hold only to sites, such as: the Chain Bridge and Parliament. It is important to focus on other classical aspects of the city. Importantly to taste and enjoy, its gastronomy; something which is also underrated and in need to be exposed more to the world. Budapest is attractive indeed.

布达佩斯,匈牙利

多瑙河沿岸最受欢迎和最迷人的城市之一。 它的美丽是难以形容的。 它是欧洲最被低估的城市之一，值得一试。 近年来，它是一个受欢迎的旅游目的地，以避免欧洲的豪华首都，并以实惠/合理的价格购买同样花哨的东西。 布达佩斯并不只持有网站，如：链桥和议会。 重要的是要专注于城市的其他古典方面。 重要的是品尝和享受，它的美食;这也是被低估的东西，需要更多地暴露在世界上。 布达佩斯确实很有吸引力。

Mumbai, India

What I would suggest for India is a trip from Calcutta, into New Delhi and ending-up in Mumbai. But if time is of the essence and limited on covering places like Rajasthan (Pink Palace) in the North or any other portion of the country. Well then, the first spot ought to be Mumbai in every-way possible, whether it’s for the food, the old colonial architecture or to understand the complexity of this country. This is a 5,000-year-old society, other than the 1.2 billion people who live on this Peninsula with 300 different languages and variation of religions, it’s important to recognize that Mumbai other than for Bollywood, it has incredible soul and vibrates with life. From the people to its teas and awesome foods; Mumbai is the main attraction to land in and take the adventurer from there. Whether it is going up North into Sikh country or going Southwest and arriving in Goa. India is a land that is sweet, enjoyable to the palate and heart.

印度孟买

我对印度的建议是从加尔各答到新德里，最后到孟买。 但是，如果时间是至关重要的，并且限制在复盖北部或该国任何其他地区的拉贾斯坦邦（粉红色宫殿）等地方。 那么，第一个地点应该是孟买，无论是为了食物，古老的殖民建筑还是了解这个国家的复杂性。 这是一个有5000年历史的社会，除了生活在这个半岛上的12亿人，有300种不同的语言和宗教的变化，重要的是要认识到孟买除了宝莱坞，它拥有令人难以置信的灵魂，并伴随着生命而振动。 从人们到茶和令人敬畏的食物，孟买是登陆并从那里带走冒险家的主要吸引力。 无论是向北进入锡克教国家还是西南到达果阿。 印度是一个甜蜜的土地，令人愉快的味觉和心灵。

Bangkok & Phuket, Thailand

Bangkok is one of the desired destinations to choose from and it’s a land of beauty. Beyond the stereotypes or ‘Wild East Shows’ with songs like, “One Night in Bangkok”, it is a country of temples, monks and great spirituality. What is the most impressive part of this Thai city, it is the Chao Phraya River, with its floating markets and in essence, its flower markets. Bangkok is the ancient capital of Siam, one for the ages to bask in food, pleasures and visit its Royal Palace. Yes, Thailand does have Royal Family. The city has a reclining Buddha which is 56 feet long (17 meters). I recommend Thailand for the latter and not the former.

Another special part of Thailand is Phuket, a tropical-garden paradise, which in recent years has been overrun by tourist. One experience to enjoy here is Scuba Diving if you get the chance. Other than that, great food, romantic walks on the beach, sunsets, and palm trees beyond what the eyes can see.

I would like to mention Chang-Mai, the flower capital of Thailand, but without the proper experience, I’ll leave it at that!

曼谷和泰国普吉岛

曼谷是理想的目的地之一，它是一个美丽的土地。超越成见或 “野生东方秀” 与歌曲， 如，”曼谷的一夜”，它是一个寺庙，僧侣和伟大的灵性的国家。这个泰国城市最令人印象深刻的部分，是湄南河，其浮动市场，本质上，它的花卉市场。曼谷是暹罗的古都，一个为人们沐浴在美食，乐趣和参观其皇宫的年龄。是的，泰国确实有皇室成员。 这个城市有一个倾斜的佛陀，这是56英尺长（17米）。我推荐泰国为后者， 而不是前者。

泰国的另一个特别地区是普吉岛，一个热带花园的天堂，近年来一直被游客所侵占。一个经验享受在这里是水肺潜水，如果你有机会。除此之外，美食、海滩上浪漫的散步、日落和棕榈树超越了眼睛所能看到的。

我想提一下泰国的花都长梅，但是没有适当的经验，我会把它留在那！

Angkor Wat, Cambodia

One of the greatest places on earth to see and witness through the ages, the Angkor Wat ‘palace’ styled in Cambodia was [actually] a Hindu Temple created when the Khmer Empire rose and flourished between the 9th and 12th centuries. Later it was turned into a Buddhist Temple. This beauty was built in the 12th Century and has lasted through peace and war. Well worth the excitement to go and see it. Will you come and join me?

柬埔寨吴哥窟

柬埔寨吴哥窟“宫殿“是世界上最伟大的景点之一，实际上是一座印度教寺庙，当时高棉帝国在9世纪至12世纪兴起并繁荣起来。 后来它变成了一座佛教寺庙. 这个美丽建于12世纪，并通过和平与战争持续。 非常值得兴奋去看看它。 你会来和我一起吗？

Petra, Jordan

One can call it a manmade miracle, that which the Nabateans created in the 4th Century B.C.E. (Before the Common Era). Known in the West as Petra, in Arabic, Al-Batra (ٱلْبَتْرَاء). It’s located in Southern Jordan and with that said a must according to the UNESCO World Heritage. It’s an impressive site to see and not only the palace itself which is also called, “Rose City” for the color of its stone. Noteworthy, there is Siq (the entrance into the city) and Ad Deir (the Monastery). These were also miraculously carved into the stone. One word sums up this paragraph, wow!

佩特拉,约旦

人们可以称之为人为奇迹，这是纳巴泰人在公元前4世纪（在共同时代之前）创造的。 在西方被称为佩特拉,在阿拉伯语中,Al-Batra(al-Batra). 它位于约旦南部，根据联合国教科文组织的世界遗产，这是必须的。 这是一个令人印象深刻的景点，不仅宫殿本身也被称为“玫瑰城“，因为它的石头的颜色。 值得注意的是，有Siq（进入城市的入口）和Ad Deir（修道院）。 这些也奇迹般地刻在石头上。 一个词概括了这一段，哇！

Machu Picchu, Peru

Part of the Cuzco Region, Machu Picchu is one of the highest cities built in the world. Built by the Inca Empire around the 1450s at an altitude of 2,430 meters. The Incas had a system of roads and waterworks which connected an Empire. These roads stretched 25,000 miles (40,234 kilometers) and Machu Picchu is the literal ‘cusp on the cake’. Stated by historians, that it was one of the most perfect systems built in stone and it was strongly built to even withstand earthquakes. A must see for all those interested.

秘鲁马丘比丘

马丘比丘是库斯科地区的一部分，是世界上建造的最高城市之一。 由印加帝国在1450年代左右建造，海拔2430米。 印加人有一个连接帝国的道路和自来水系统。 这些道路绵延25,000英里（40,234公里），马丘比丘是字面上的“蛋糕上的风口浪尖“。 历史学家说，这是用石头建造的最完美的系统之一，它甚至可以抵御地震。 所有感兴趣的人都必须看到。

Canada

Oh Canada, it is an impressive 4,000 kilometer-trek from East to West. One country considered of great tolerance with immigrants. Canada is a country that doesn’t hold only to nature, but majestic views and it has that sense of self when crossing the border from America to Canada. It feels like a classy entrance into a European world, although this is North America. Gorgeous food in Quebec, great views in Niagara Falls and Toronto (CN Tower). These get even better when reaching British Columbia with Vancouver and Victoria.

加拿大

哦，加拿大，这是一个令人印象深刻的4000公里长途跋涉从东到西。 一个被认为对移民非常宽容的国家。 加拿大是一个不仅仅是大自然，而是壮丽景色的国家，它在从美国到加拿大的过境时具有自我意识。 这感觉就像一个优雅的入口进入欧洲世界，虽然这是北美。 魁北克的美食，尼亚加拉瀑布和多伦多的美景。 当与温哥华和维多利亚到达不列颠哥伦比亚省时，这些会变得更好。

Australia

I will only mention two places today, and one isn’t Sydney. If I am a first timer in Australia, the true Australia is historical Melbourne and the essence to Oz is the outback, pure and simple.

澳大利亚

我今天只会提到两个地方，一个不是悉尼。 如果我是澳大利亚的第一个计时器，真正的澳大利亚是历史墨尔本和奥兹的本质是内陆，纯粹和简单。

Munich, Germany (Bavaria has soul)

For Southern Germany it is Munich and the best time to enjoy it, Octoberfest. Bavaria indeed is the soul of Germany for its hardy food, good beer, nature and for its fairytale palace.

德国慕尼黑（巴伐利亚有灵魂）

对于德国南部来说，它是慕尼黑，也是享受它的最佳时间，十月啤酒节。 巴伐利亚确实是德国的灵魂，因为它耐寒的食物，好的啤酒，自然和童话般的宫殿。

Keflavik & Reykjavik, Iceland

Why Keflavik was special to me? Other than to be painfully reminded of the $12 beers 30 years ago, it was “The Land of Fire and Ice”. A natural delight that one can see in not only nature, but in pure and raw manifestation. From the volcano outbreaks shooting and spitting fiery-volcanic beauty to the Hot Springs in Keflavik. Iceland gave me that first experience with its hot springs; Reykjavik for its impressive Cathedral and what can I say, playing golf at 3 o’clock in the morning with the sun fully out! Yes, Iceland was unique, and it was my first experience seeing the Aurora Borealis.

冰岛凯夫拉维克和雷克雅未克

为什么凯夫拉维克对我很特别？ 除了令人痛苦地想起30年前12美元的啤酒之外，它还是“火与冰之地“。 一种自然之美，人们不仅可以在自然中看到，而且可以在纯粹和原始的表现中看到。 从火山爆发射击和随地吐痰火热的火山美景到凯夫拉维克的温泉。 冰岛给了我第一次体验它的温泉；雷克雅未克是因为它令人印象深刻的大教堂，我能说什么呢？ 是的，冰岛是独一无二的，这是我第一次看到北极光。

Bonaire (“Divers’ Paradise”)

With 85-dive sites to choose from (off and onshore), Bonaire is indeed to best island in the world and Caribbean for scuba-diving. Onshore, gorgeous buildings color coded in pastel colors with Dutch-Caribbean architecture. It was fun, fun, fun there. The Dutch and Indonesian influence was superb in the food. And I say that since I have not returned in more than 17 years. One the greatest examples in conservatism of the coral system. This was established 30 years prior to protect the ecosystem, tourism and not destroying their natural resources. My greatest memories for scuba-dive sites: Pink Beach, Hilma Hooker, Front Porch and 1,000 Steps. Afterall, “Divers’ do it deeper!”

博内尔岛（“潜水员的天堂“）

博内尔岛有85个潜水点可供选择（离岸和岸上），确实是世界和加勒比地区最适合潜水的岛屿。 在岸上,华丽的建筑颜色编码柔和的颜色与荷兰–加勒比建筑. 那里很有趣，很有趣，很有趣。 荷兰和印尼的影响在食物方面是极好的. 我说，因为我还没有回来超过17年。 珊瑚系统保守主义的最大例子之一。 这是在30年前建立的，以保护生态系统，旅游业，而不是破坏其自然资源。 我对潜水地点最美好的回忆：粉红海滩，希尔玛胡克，前廊和1000步。 毕竟，“潜水员‘做得更深！”

Conclusion: If you get the chance, these are the 26 most impressive which changed my life forever out of 200 countries in the world. This doesn’t mean that others weren’t impressive or beautiful. Most of the world is, but here are those which made the greatest impact in my life. If you care to join me, you can start with a goal in mind of saving money and doing once a year a country, until all 26 are covered. My blessing was that I travelled [back when my career was flourishing] an average to two countries per year. I was lucky (maybe) or blessed, but I also worked hard for it! Another inspiration was always, Mark Twain and T.E. Lawrence. I always carried their books by my side and never gave up on my dreams. “Dream on! Dream until your dreams come true!” (Aerosmith).

结论: 如果你有机会，这是世界上200个国家中最令人印象深刻的26个永远改变了我的生活。 这并不意味着其他人不令人印象深刻或美丽。 世界上大多数地方都是，但这里是那些对我生命产生最大影响的地方。 如果你愿意加入我的行列，你可以从一个目标开始，在一个国家每年省钱一次，直到所有26个都被复盖。 我的祝福是，我每年平均去两个国家旅行。 我很幸运（也许）或祝福，但我也为此而努力！ 另一个灵感总是马克吐温和T.E.劳伦斯。 我总是把他们的书放在我身边，从不放弃我的梦想。 “做梦吧！ 梦想，直到你的梦想成真！”（史密斯飞船）。