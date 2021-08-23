Meet at the Salt & Talk with Aficionados for Benton’s Old Fashioned

在Salt & Talk与本顿老派爱好者见面

By: Daniel Otero

由:丹尼尔Otero

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a piece on pairing for World Insights in Changsha, Hunan. The excellence is such a delight, especially with cigars when placed together with certain foods and beverages, just pure perfection. However, human creativity has never had its limitations when it comes to new ideas. This was why, when thanks to David Allen, I discovered something beautifully new [for myself] about pairing. What he introduced to me was Benton’s Old Fashioned. Something he’ll be talking about in depth this next Thursday (August, 26th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.). In his next presentation at the Salt & Talk there will be wonders to see and learn about further.

几周前，我在湖南长沙为World Insights写了一篇关于配对的文章。这种卓越是如此令人愉悦，尤其是与雪茄放在一起时，纯粹的完美。然而，当涉及到新想法时，人类的创造力从来没有它的限制。这就是为什么，当感谢大卫艾伦，我发现了一些美丽的新东西(对我自己)配对。他给我介绍的是本顿的老式餐厅。下周四(2021年8月26日下午6:30)，他将深入谈论一些事情。在他在Salt & Talk的下一次演讲中，将会有更多的惊喜等着他去了解和了解。

Back in 2007, there was a need to create new drinks which would go/pair together smoothly along the Speakeasies of New York City. Don Lee (the drink’s creator) wanted to make something exceptionally beautiful for the changing markets and bar scenes across the city. What he created was artistic!

早在2007年，就有必要创造出新的饮品，让纽约的地下酒吧(Speakeasies)能够顺畅地搭配在一起。唐·李(这种饮料的创造者)想为这座城市不断变化的市场和酒吧创造出一种特别美丽的东西。他所创造的是艺术!

David Allen explained it to me in this fashion, “If you do a little research on that cocktail, it’s got an amazing story behind it. It takes 24-hours to create the bourbon that is used. They take a very high-quality bacon, which was at the time ‘Benton‘s Bacon’ and they render the fat. Later, they pour it into the bourbon and freeze it, and then they strain all the fat back out so it makes it flavored bourbon.”

大卫·艾伦这样对我解释道:“如果你对这种鸡尾酒做一点研究，它的背后会有一个惊人的故事。制作所用的波旁威士忌需要24小时。他们用一种高质量的培根，也就是当时的”本顿培根”然后把脂肪提炼出来。然后，他们把它倒进波旁威士忌中冷冻，然后把所有的脂肪过滤出来，这样就制成了调味波旁威士忌。”

On David’s advice, I did do some research and this was what I came up with…

在大卫的建议下，我做了一些研究，这就是我想到的……

The drink begins with ‘Four Roses Yellow Bourbon’. Then using Allan Benton’s products, it is infused with the fat from Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams (Tennessee). Technically, this drink takes 16-hours to make; once both things are placed together, they need four hours to infuse and another 12-hours inside a freezer. That is where it gets the bacon flavor once the taster comes, feeling that lovely scent through the mouth and nose. But I am getting ahead of myself here. The drink isn’t ready until a-quarter-ounce of Grade-B Maple Syrup is added. To go with this stylish drink and to match perfection, coming into the mix are bitters (Angostura bitters, produced in Trinidad) and with an orange twist. As my aunt Gladys would say, “Just gorgeous!” The final part comes with a well-chilled glass! This is also the order in which the drink is made.

酒的开头是“四朵玫瑰黄波旁”。然后使用艾伦·本顿的产品，加入本顿的烟熏山乡村火腿(田纳西州)的脂肪。严格来说，这种饮料需要16个小时制作;一旦这两样东西放在一起，浸泡需要4个小时，然后在冰箱里再放12个小时。当品尝者来到这里时，它就会得到培根的味道，通过嘴和鼻子感受那可爱的香味。但我说得有点超前了。要加入四分之一盎司b级枫糖浆，饮料才算好。为了搭配这款时尚的饮料，并达到完美的效果，混合酒中加入了苦味酒(特立尼达产的安古斯图拉苦味酒)和橙子皮。就像我的阿姨格拉迪斯会说的，“太漂亮了!”最后一部分是一个冰过的玻璃杯!这也是饮料制作的顺序。

David has decades of experience as a business professional, during this presentation he’ll be talking further about the topic at hand. This “Cigar Meet Up” will include for each person: Charcuterie board, Benton’s Old Fashion and a Premium Bacgar Yoda Cigar. Enjoy your pairing, and I believe that on this wonderful night for a cigar, it will be a great one for a Benton’s Old Fashion indeed.

David作为一个商业专家有几十年的经验，在这次演讲中，他将进一步谈论这个话题。这个“雪茄聚会”将包括每个人:Charcuterie板，本顿的旧时尚和优质巴格尤达雪茄。享受你们的配对吧，我相信在这个美妙的夜晚，这将是一个本顿的老时尚雪茄。