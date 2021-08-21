“ It was the heat of the moment ” – Asia

“这是最激动人心的时刻”——亚洲

By: Daniel Otero

由:丹尼尔Otero

“I never meant to be so bad to you

One thing I said that I would never do

A look from you and I would fall from grace

And it would wipe the smile right from my face

Do you remember when we used to dance?”

“我从没想过对你这么坏

我说过我永远不会做的一件事

你看我一眼，我就会失宠

它会抹去我脸上的笑容

你还记得我们以前跳舞吗?”

As with the coming of August 22nd, there is a moment to understand when poetry is hitting those orgasmic-higher notes. These that come from the emanations of love, hate, indifference, a showdown in argumentative moments or those lustful feelings of passion. Other than the British Rock Band ‘Asia’, Prince wrote it perfectly in his song for the Family, “Screams of Passion”. This is humanity at its finest or at its worse, and unavoidable. Therefore, this Sunday once again the “Drip Lab” opens its doors in Futian District, Shenzhen to these passions exacerbating, dripping with wet desire, and what better title for the topic than, “Heated Moments”’; because it is what life is all about. The “Drip Lab” will be place for release of these emotions and fulfill those pleasures for writers, musicians and listeners alike.

随着8月22日的到来，有一个时刻需要理解诗歌是如何达到高潮的——更高的音调。这些来自爱、恨、冷漠、争论时刻的摊牌或激情的淫荡感觉。除了英国摇滚乐队“Asia”之外，Prince在他为家庭演唱的歌曲《scream of Passion》中完美地诠释了这一点。这是人性最好或最坏的一面，也是不可避免的。因此，本周日，“点滴实验室”在深圳福田区再次敞开大门，面对这些加剧的激情，淋湿的欲望，还有什么比“热烈的时刻”更合适的题目呢?因为这就是生活的全部。“点滴实验室”将为作家、音乐家和听众提供释放这些情感和满足这些乐趣的场所。

This is what makes the world go around and turn. Those conflicts which erupt, whether it is in literal ‘War or Peace’. There is nothing better to learn from and experience, because to feel this way, right or wrong, it is called living! Nobody can avoid these issues, unless they are hermits hiding in caves.

这就是让世界不停转动的原因。那些爆发的冲突，无论是字面上的“战争还是和平”。没有什么比这更值得学习和经历的了，因为这样的感觉，无论对错，都叫生活!没有人能避免这些问题，除非他们是躲在山洞里的隐士。

Since we aren’t hermits, but poets and musicians that sexily bring these issue to the mic once a month, every Sunday. Here is one topic which should inspire waves of people to come, see, say, listen and admire.

因为我们不是隐士，而是诗人和音乐家，每个月，每个周日，性感地把这些问题带到麦克风上。这里有一个话题，应该会激发一波又一波的人来参观、看、说、听和欣赏。