Opinion on sex doll craze

The sex-doll craze

By: Daniel Otero

The changes from topics to what is moral or an amoral conversation have certainly changed in the last half-a-year in China. Not to judge. But when thinking about the evils of what used to be pornography, one has to wonder: what is the sex-doll craze doing for this country? Is it helping or hurting it more in the economy and young-peoples’ minds?

Once an extremely conservative society is changing its views when it comes to the notions of sex. Especially when the problems of COVD-19 have created a social distancing amongst the population. Extreme cases of isolation and loneliness between the 18 to 30-something young people who cannot have the chance to meet a mate in person, exchange, go on a date, enjoy fully the blossoming of youth inside a lovely relationship or an intimate encounter. Then, for those who feel this way, there is solo sex.

Here is where the industry has boomed since February with these plastic-dolls. The sale of sex dolls through the internet and sex-toy shops in China have created an industry boom never seen before and one that is lucrative in an approximate 14-billion RMB revenue.

What does a sex doll offer that a real life person does not?

Well, for the most part, it is not a human entity; therefore, you don’t have to face the problems of disagreements, arguments, getting accustomed and betrayals/disloyalty which most commonly happen in a serious-adult-mature relationship.

The benefits of sex are just a one-sided benefit of satisfaction and this satisfaction doesn’t have to be given to another person in the intimacy of love. Therefore, making the engagement totally selfish. Some calling it better than having intimacy with an actual person.

With a doll, there are no commitments or hassles about the future. There no extra-living-cost, once the doll is maintained. So, people save money and only spend it on themselves. Another self-centered point of view.

There are no dangers of STDs (Sexually Transmitted Diseases).

There are no worries about pregnancy, etc.

However, on the other hand, there are the dangers of fixation. A part of society who will not be able to deal with other human beings. Interact in total normalcy. And this alone is mentally dangerous, causing a lot of psychological problems in the future for this generation.

Those who use a doll to satisfy themselves cannot establish the bonds of love between other beings or it is harder for them to do so. Therefore, there is no connection, but extreme loneliness. Those who only want the doll and not a mate to share their lives with, will ultimately feel that they don’t belong anywhere. This effectively destroys the bonds of communication and social interaction necessary for every healthy human being to belong.

When two individuals connect and become one, there is a connection to not be lonely, feel loved and possibly create a family. This connection to a doll is simply loveless and there is nothing there to communicate with, just a plastic entity. Destroying all bonds of family or the need for it altogether.

In truth, there are more benefits in having a sex doll, and all those outweigh responsibility. However, those who know better and the ever lasting-psychological effects, will prefer human interaction in the long run. Furthermore, it is to not destroy their mental sanity with something that simply isn’t real!