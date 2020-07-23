What’s wrong with sexism?

By: Daniel Otero

To answer the question, with sexism comes sexual harassment.

The #Me Too era came along and brushed away all our nations about sexism in a male dominated world and society. Saying in one swoop and single statement, that the ‘good old boys or frat club’ mentality was over. That rape and sexual harassment couldn’t continue to be perpetuated against 52% of the world’s population which is female. Many transcendental changes came in 2018 when the Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein was brought up on charges of rape and sexual harassment. It was that same year a celebrity like Bill Cosby was sent to prison. Furthermore, a 100-year rape law was finally updated in Japan. Changes worldwide are happening indeed! However, still, 60% of females worldwide also continue to suffer from sexual harassment.

#Me Too gave women a new edge on the social scene to not be treated only as a piece of ‘meat’, a sex toy and more as a human being trying to stand their ground on an equal base. The problem with this has been, to what point has political correctness mired things in society and has Hollywood done more harm than good to the working-class female. The movie industry has been known for its ‘couch-casting calls’, ‘double standard’ and its hypocrisy. When it comes to fame, people will sell their souls to the devil.

This is something which strongly needs to be evaluated on what are the incorrect and correct behaviors. What notions do we carry about sexism? How can people correct these problems? What leads us to be sexist? Do we know when it is happening and when to stop it? Are females as guilty as males of sexist attitudes?

Technically, people are still learning as they go along in this over-complicated world.

To understand better sexism, it is the term for those who treat the opposite and same sex as lesser beings.

With Ms. Jones, a foreign teacher and trainer on the topic who works in Shenzhen for six years gave me an enlightened conversation on what is sexism and sexual harassment in a nutshell, “Those who harass are bullies, plain and simple. It isn’t necessarily about sex, but more about power. Because sexual harassment can be between male and male, and not necessarily male against female. Sometimes sexist beliefs are conscious or unconscious, depending in the society we live. These are a matter of perceptions according to the culture lived!”

She (Ms. Jones) continued with a sonnet of wisdom, since she taught about the topic in the past. She even implemented a ‘whistle class’ on how students should protect themselves against potential-unwanted harassers. She explains, “Start teaching in schools about harassment and equality. Stop the stereotypes like, ‘women/females are too emotional’. Teach how to pay a person a compliment without referring to their body parts. Sexual harassment is that simple, unwanted attention. Making others feel worthless.” Jones went further on when to teach about this concept, “Start it in primary school, fourth grade. Teach kindness and never make it about gender. Teaching manners. Respect. I never give my power away to somebody else (a harasser). Treat each other equally!”

In the end, it is about treating others as we would like to be treated.