Press Release on the ‘Artist of War’ by Daniel Otero

Title: The Artist of War

Author: Daniel Otero

ISBN: 9781784657659

Genre: Westerns

Price: £6.99

Imprint: Vanguard Press

Publication Date: 30th July 2020

ABOUT THE BOOK

When his family is slaughtered by Union soldiers, Edward Thompson, the child of Jewish immigrants who settled in the Dakotas, is found and taken in by a childless Crow couple who raise him as a Native American with his half-brother, Thomas. After serving in the Indian Wars, Thomas becomes a Pinkerton Detective, investigating the eight men who murdered Thompson’s parents and sister, and Thompson a bounty hunter, consumed by his desire for revenge. When Thomas is killed, Thompson vows to hunt the killer and his gang down, before going after his family’s killers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

I’m a New Yorker who has been living in China for the past eleven years. I’m a former member of the military with extensive travel and living experiences in different countries around the world. I’m a lover of life, good food, travel, writing and dealing with social issues; these will usually reflect in my words. What will you get from Daniel? This is a man with ‘fire’ in his spirit. He’s easy to anger, but quick to forgive; full of passion and, right or wrong, a very opinionated person.

