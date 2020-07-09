Suicide affects the young in China & worldwide

A plea to the younger generation to not suicide

By: Daniel Otero

As a teacher, one encounters with certain particular students who are depressed. Having been a teacher for 13-years. It is tough not to worry about your students and those kids who are going through problems. That is why, it is important to offer this young generation between 34 and 11 years of age a venue where to talk privately about their problems. The purpose is not to solve their issues or tell their parents. It is to help them feel better from the pressures of contemporary society.

A sad case that suicide is affecting more than ever the young. There is more wealth, people are better fed, greater technology and still our children are taking their lives. What is the cause of this?

Allow me to explain, yes, there is more of everything; however, human beings need that social connection. Certain youngsters do not feel connected to society. Some are often drowning in their phones, but not talking face to face to another human being. Therefore, this evolves into depression and lack of connectivity. People are just not coping!

Kids study more and actually that is a great thing. They have greater knowledge for their future and life’s needs. But kids also need a way to ventilate and not set themselves up with unrealistic expectations.

China has a fantastic society as far as safety is concerned for its people, migrants and foreigners. But the pressures of study and work can sometimes be overwhelming. Therefore, what experts are suggesting is more psychological help in schools. Limit homework to less than five-hours-a-day and after hours. Not only for students, but also young teachers struggling with the stresses of present-day China.

What is important to begin teaching students and young people is, that tomorrow is a new day and that life is precious. It doesn’t matter the circumstances, life does have its ups and downs. The issue is to bounce back, go exercise, take 15-minutes under the sun and be thankful to be alive. Most want that chance and never get it; especially those who have terminal illnesses.

If any thoughts of suicide, the most important thing for any person to consider is the following: that suicide is a selfish act, it will destroy loved ones left behind and a human being will be taking away his/her own potential for the possibility of greater things or a better life in the future. Think about it!

With that said, before you decide to take your own life and if you have a friend or family member who is thinking about it, the best recommendation is to seek help. How to seek help? There are several ways: talk to somebody who is older and with more experience: a teacher, a counsellor, psychologist, family member, friend or significant other. Talk until you feel better. That’s the key! If anybody is thinking about it, here’s some assistance through the Beijing Suicide Research & Prevention Center Hotline (Toll free: 0800-810-1117/Direct line: 010-8295-1332) and remember to ask for help. That’s the most important thing!