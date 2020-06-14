The problems of policing in America started at the top

By: Daniel Otero (Oped)

(Guangming, Shenzhen, China – 8 July, 2020) – I love my country, but when it comes to policing, the biggest problem is the overreaction to violence. Clearly remembering how police dealt with me back home. In my life, I have never been arrested and my only infraction as a citizen has been speeding and parking tickets. However, when dealing with police, few times it has been a pleasant experience. Feeling that police don’t talk to you, they use this authoritarian language. Hurling a couple of warnings and “F’ yous” into the mix. It is no wonder why police in America can rarely get along with the public. The biggest problem with the police is when they deal with minorities. For example, from shooting four times a Mexican man to death for hurling a rock to shooting an African-American man 16 times when he was going for his wallet. These things are common in a policing culture that stops and searches without cause, more times blacks than white. Then it goes further with shooting a person down and asking questions later. When it happens with a deadly weapon is something very different and I believe in the use of force when it is justified. But some or most of these cases aren’t.

There is anger that has spilled onto the streets. This violence has been caused by the aftereffects of not changing police tactics. Not teaching police how to talk to people and stop screaming orders while guns are drawn. If the issue is a petty crime, give me a break, what necessity is there to escalate? The issue is to deescalate. Trainees at the Academy are still using choke-holds and knee tactics when stopping a suspect. Methods often banned in there usage for easily crushing the windpipe. Usually it is done in a confrontational situation when the suspect is resisting. And people can automatically say, “Well, the suspect resisted!” But here’s the problem, it happens eight times out of 10 with minorities and those who are African-Americans. The black population in America is rightfully angry. The issue stemming here, is when the arrest turns deadly. When a petty arrest over forgery or selling illicit cigarettes turns violent over police not wanting to ‘lose face’.

A while back, last year, 2019, I wrote an article for the ‘Kung Fu Kingdom’ website back in the U.K. about policing in the U.S. I still hold firmly to the belief in my words, that 90-percent of good cops can stop a crime without their weapons, but with their words. Better training, a baton, some Kung-Fu skills and learning how to talk to people can save more lives, and cities across the U.S. save money on subsequent lawsuits. But when the system still uses, abuses with confrontational tactics and a .12 gauge-pump action–the violence will be ongoing and endless. Now here is what this has led to during the pandemic in the U.S., another killing of a man and protests. When a country can listen to advice, it can only change.